CJI to take call on expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra's plea for early hearing

New Delhi, December 13
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday assured expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s counsel that he would take a call on her request for urgent listing of her petition challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha following her indictment on allegations of cash-for-query.
“This is a member being expelled from the Lok Sabha,” senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a Bench led by CJI on behalf of the TMC MP. “The matter may not have been registered… If an email was sent, then I would look at it right away. Please send it,” the CJI told Singhvi.
Earlier in the day, Singhvi mentioned her petition before another Bench led by senior-most judge Justice SK Kaul as the CJI was heading a Constitution Bench.
