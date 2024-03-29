Congress to file PIL demanding Income Tax action against BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken today said they would file a PIL in the court demanding Income Tax (IT) action against the BJP for having unaccounted money worth more than Rs 40 crore.

In the latest move, the IT department has issued a notice of Rs 1,823 crore to Congress.

The department has already withdrawn Rs 135 crores from Congress's account in connection with another case.

"As per BJP's account information available on the Election Commission's website, 1,297 people have donated Rs 42 crore to BJP in 2017-18 and their names and addresses are missing,” Maken said at a press conference here today.

The IT department froze Congress accounts on cash deposit of Rs 14 lakh, but BJP's Rs 42-crore violation is not noticed by IT department, Ajay Maken alleged.

BJP has violated the rules, due to which they must pay a penalty of Rs 4,600 crore, Maken added.

"Our demand is that the IT department should apply the same rules to BJP, as they have been applied to Congress,” Maken said.

