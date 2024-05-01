Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The British pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, has for the first time admitted in court documents that its Covid-19 vaccine can cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a rare side effect associated with blood clotting.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, had developed AZD1222 vaccine after the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020. In India, it was manufactured and supplied under the name Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) through a licence from the university and the Swedish-British drug maker.

However, doctors say that Indians who took the jab should not be worried. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association, said the side effect of the vaccine was observed only in the first month following the first dose, not afterwards. “All vaccines and medical treatments can have rare side effects. It has been three years since the rollout and there is no cause for concern for those who had taken the vaccine,” he told The Tribune.

