Day after attack on officials in West Bengal, ED issues lookout notice against TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh

New Delhi, January 6
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sahajahan Sheikh, a day after the probe agency’s team, which was on its way to raid Sheikh’s house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the public distribution system (PDS) scam, was attacked.
The ED on Friday had said that its officials were attacked by a mob of nearly a thousand people who marched at them “with an intention to cause death” purportedly by the supporters of Sheikh when they were on the way to his residence in Sandeshkhali.
The ED officials were going to conduct raids at the TMC leader's home in connection with the ration distribution scam.
In a statement, the central probe agency said the mob marched towards its team and snatched mobile phones, laptops and cash from the officials.
The ED’s notice has been shared with all airport authorities and the Border Security Force (BSF).
According to sources, Sheikh has been on the run after the ED officials were attacked near his residence.
An FIR has been registered against him based on the complaint filed by the ED.
