EAM, UK NSA discuss regional, global issues

PTI

London, November 15

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met British National Security Adviser (NSA) Tim Barrow and held a “good discussion” with him on regional and global challenges.

Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give a “new impetus to the friendly ties”. “Glad to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow. A good discussion on pressing regional and global challenges,” Jaishankar posted on X. He also met Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and held a wide ranging conversation on security and development issues as well as bilateral cooperation. Earlier this week, Jaishankar met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

At a special Diwali reception organised by the High Commission of India at Westminster Central Hall near the Houses of Parliament on Monday evening, Jaishankar said the free trade agreement (FTA) was very much the focus of the India-UK relationship and India was hopeful of finding a “landing point” in the negotiations that works for both sides.

#England #London #S Jaishankar