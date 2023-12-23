ED arrests interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives in money-laundering case

New Delhi, December 23
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three vivo-India executives in connection with its money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone-maker and some others, official sources said on Saturday.
Interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The federal agency had earlier arrested four people -- mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik -- in the case. They are in judicial custody at present.
The ED had filed a charge-sheet against these four in a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge-sheet.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship
Fire on the ship 'extinguished' without crew casualties, say...
43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended
SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...
Death of 3 civilians: J-K Government announces compensation, jobs to kin; Army to cooperate in probe
Authorities suspend mobile Internet services in Poonch and R...
Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained
The incident occurred at Sanwara toll barrier, near Dharampu...
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage
The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...