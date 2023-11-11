Election Commission removes three election observers

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

The EC has removed three poll observers for violation of the code of ethics, sources said. IAS officer L Franklin has been replaced by Anurag Patel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. R Girish will replace Udaya Narayan Das in MP’s Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad . Gaurav Awasthi, an observer in Lunglei district of Mizoram, has been removed.

