Election Commission removes three election observers

New Delhi, November 10
The EC has removed three poll observers for violation of the code of ethics, sources said. IAS officer L Franklin has been replaced by Anurag Patel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. R Girish will replace Udaya Narayan Das in MP’s Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad . Gaurav Awasthi, an observer in Lunglei district of Mizoram, has been removed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada
US understands delhi’s concerns, says Vinay Mohan Kwatra