Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday defended the electoral bonds saying these do not represent black money, and asked the Opposition what the entire ruckus about the bonds was.

"Electoral bonds were introduced to end the dominance of black money in politics. Earlier, money was taken in cash. Did that transaction ever become public? It has been said that the electoral bonds have benefitted the BJP. Now, Rahul Gandhi says it is the biggest extortion activity. Let me state clearly -- BJP has got approximately Rs 6,000 crore, TMC Rs 1,600 crore, Congress Rs 1,400 crore, BRS Rs 1,200 crore, BJD Rs 750 crore and DMK got Rs 639 crore. BJP has got Rs 6,000 crore despite having 303 MPs and the rest of the parties have got Rs 14,000 crore against 242 MPs. So, what's the ruckus about? Once the accounts are taken from other parties they will not be able to face you all," Shah said at a TV channel event.

He asked whether big industrial conglomerates never made any political donations after Independence. "If yes, where are the accounts for that?" asked Shah.

He said bonds are not black money, because everything is shown in the balancesheet of the company.

"The money that earlier used to flow to the parties was secret and hence it was black money," Shah added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Rahul Gandhi