FIR against MP Congress chief for remark on BJP leader

PTI

Bhopal, May 3

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for his alleged derogatory remark about state BJP leader Imarti Devi, which sparked a controversy and prompted criticism from the ruling party.

Earlier, an audio clip went viral on social media in which a woman can be heard supporting Congress candidates from Bhind and Gwalior, with the claim that the voice was of Imarti Devi. The latter denied that it was her voice in the audio clip and termed it a conspiracy. Asked about the audio clip and the ex-MLA's denial, Patwari, who has since apologised for remark, allegedly made some offensive remark using wordplay with the term “imarti”, a popular sweet.

#BJP #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Social Media