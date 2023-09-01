 G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars : The Tribune India

  • India
  • G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

A fleet of Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Hyundai Genesis cars have been hired or purchased by the Union govt to ferry 41 top foreign guests

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

A G20 logo is pictured in front of the main venue of the summit in New Delhi. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, September 1

As many as 450 drivers of CRPF’s VIP security wing have been trained to pilot the special left-hand driven and bullet-protected vehicles that will be used to ferry foreign dignitaries who will be participating in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi next week, official sources said.

A fleet of both bullet-resistant and non bullet-resistant Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Hyundai Genesis cars have been hired or purchased by the Union government to ferry 41 top foreign guests.

These specially-trained drivers will take the premiers and leaders to their destinations in the national capital, like the main meeting venue of 'Bharat Mandapam' and the five-star hotels where the dignitaries will stay, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks deployed for a variety of internal security duties. Its special VIP security wing with a strength of over 6,000 personnel guards 149 high-risk persons including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The force has deployed a total of 900 personnel, including these 450 drivers, for providing proximate security to the VIPs during the two days of the G20 Summit on September 9-10 and the one preceding day of September 8 when the heads of various nations will start arriving in the national capital.

This special G20 pool of the CRPF includes personnel who have earlier served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) that protects the prime minister and the counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG).

Official sources said the spouses of the dignitaries will be guarded by the specially-trained men and women commandos of another paramilitary force - Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As more than 60 vehicles have been specially pooled in to carry the VVIPs are left-handed, the CRPF VIP security wing has undertaken a special training to skill drivers for these cars as India has right-hand drive protocol, the sources said.

The force got some left-hand driven cars from Germany to train these personnel apart for about a month apart from skilling them to drive the bulky bullet resistant luxury cars.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been tasked with providing the "contingency" carcade for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the sources said.

Other central armed police forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apart from the 'black cat' commandos of the NSG have been deployed for securing the routes and venues of the summit in coordination with Delhi Police, they said.

These forces have also deployed sniffer canines supported anti-sabotage teams for the mega international event with the CRPF alone providing 48 such teams.  

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

