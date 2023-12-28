Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

New Delhi, December 28
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said he has reiterated directions for carrying out genome sequencing of positive cases so that cases of JN.1 variant can be confirmed.
Talking to PTI Video, he said the government has ramped up Covid testing, with 636 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Bharadwaj had on Wednesday confirmed Delhi's first case of JN. 1 variant.
"I have reiterated the directions for genome sequencing of all the positive cases, so that the number of cases of new variants can be confirmed. Yesterday, three variants were confirmed, of which two were of the old Omicron variant and the new one is JN.1 variant. The good thing is that the patient diagnosed with the new variant, who was hospitalised, has been discharged," he told PTI Video.
He said the patient was a 52-year-old woman who got admitted to the hospital since she got a little worried.
"She did not have any severe issues," he added. The minister said that four patients are currently in hospital. He also urged people who have been unwell for a long time to avoid crowded places.
Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police seek polygraph test of all 6 people arrested in Parliament security breach case
The application is moved before Additional Sessions Judge Ha...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure
The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight diverted to Delhi, ...
Probe under way in 2005-06 land transactions in Haryana by Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, says ED
Though Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general se...