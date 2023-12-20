High Court defers Moitra’s plea against order to vacate quarters

New Delhi, December 19
The Delhi High Court today said it would take up TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s petition, challenging cancellation of the allotment of government quarters following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, on January 4.
Justice Subramonium Prasad took note of the fact that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear her petition against expulsion from the Lok Sabha on January 3.
“If the Supreme Court grants a stay, consequences will follow which will include... your suspension will be stayed. If you are inviting this court to pass an order, it will be directly impinging upon the matter pending in the Supreme Court in the writ petition. The SC opens on January 2… so, we will hear it on January 4,” Justice Prasad told senior advocate Pinaki Misra, who represented Moitra.
