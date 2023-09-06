 If China wants to play the role of ‘spoiler’ at G20 Summit in Delhi, that option is available: White House : The Tribune India

US National Security Advisor Sullivan was responding to a question at a White House news conference

Jake Sullivan. Reuters file



PTI

Washington, September 6

It is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, a top US official has said, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was responding to a question at a White House news conference on Tuesday on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit.

"As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit - really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them,” he said.

“What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, on debt relief, on technology and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries,” Sullivan said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, China's foreign ministry announced on Monday as it expressed Beijing's readiness to work with all parties to make the high-profile meeting a success. 

