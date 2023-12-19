 Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically': Congress chief Kharge

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Congress leader says let's win first



PTI

New Delhi, December 19

With little time left for Lok Sabha polls, the opposition INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday decided to finalise seat-sharing “as soon as possible” and some leaders proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial face of the coalition, but the Congress chief said it is important to win first and the leadership issue can then be decided “democratically”.

The opposition alliance also announced countrywide protests on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and adopted a resolution demanding 100 percent VVPAT counting as it flagged “concerns” about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

Leaders of 28 political parties, who participated in the more than three-hour-long meeting of the INDIA bloc here, also decided to hold eight to ten joint rallies at the earliest to show the people of the country that they are united.

Opposition leaders during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

At the fourth meeting of the alliance, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Kharge as PM face, but the veteran leader said it was important to win and increase the opposition's strength first.

MDMK's Vaiko and other leaders confirmed that Banerjee and Kejriwal proposed Kharge's name for the PM face of the alliance so that he could be the country's first Dalit prime minister.

“We should decide on how to win first. If you don't have MPs, then what is the use of discussing the prime minister (candidate)? We will first try and win a majority first. We will first try and win unitedly.

“We will first win and then our MPs will decide democratically,” Kharge said at a press conference after the meeting when asked if he was the PM face of the opposition alliance.

Sources said Kharge told the leaders that he never played the politics of being a downtrodden person or as a Dalit and stood for equality as he has fought for it all along.

The sources add that Kharge said that he has been a fighter and not a caste leader. He reportedly told them that he works for the poor and therefore has won continuously for over 50 years.

He said he will first strive to defeat Narendra Modi and unitedly take on the BJP.

On seat-sharing, the sources said while the TMC proposed that the arrangement should be finalised by December 31, the Congress said the finalisation on seats be done by the second week of January.

The sources added that it was largely agreed upon that seat-sharing at the state level will be finalised by the end of December and finally at the top leadership level by the second week of January.

They also said that there was no consensus on Kharge's name for the PM-face of the alliance, but some leaders insisted that they wanted a decision on the convener of the coalition first and said Kharge was a good candidate for the same.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said that seat-sharing talks will begin next week at the state level and will be completed “as soon as possible”.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Kharge said, “All INDIA parties unanimously decided how to take the alliance forward. At least 8-10 meetings will be done together across the country.”

“If alliance members don't come on the same stage people will not come to know of the alliance. Everyone agreed to it,” he said.

None of the top leaders, including chief ministers M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, were there at the stage during the presser.

However, Kharge was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and T R Baalu, among others.

The parties in their resolution said that there are “many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs” and these have been raised by “many experts and professionals as well”.

“Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done,” the resolution adopted unanimously at the opposition alliance meeting said.

“This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections,” it further said.

Kharge also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “arrogance” in him after the recent victory in assembly polls, as if they will be in power forever.

“We will first try and win unitedly,” he said, adding that everything would be decided after that.

The Congress president said seat-sharing talks will be held at the state level, and if any issues arise, INDIA bloc leadership will address them.

“Whether Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, UP, Delhi or Punjab, the issues on seat sharing will be resolved,” he said.

Asked about the prime ministerial face of the alliance, he said, “We have to win first, and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing PM before having MPs. We will try to get a majority together”.

Kharge also said INDIA parties passed a resolution condemning the suspension of opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and will hold a protest on it on December 22.

The leaders said the MPs merely demanding a statement on the December 13 Parliament security breach and vowed to fight against the “tyranny of this government”, the sources said.

The sources said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that only a few leaders relevant to that region will participate in the joint rallies and not all the allies.

The meeting came against the backdrop of Congress suffering reverses in the recent assembly polls, where BJP won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This was the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders, with the first one held in Patna, followed by meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The meeting was held at the state-run Ashoka Hotel here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, DMK's T R Baalu, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav and CPI's D Raja were among those present.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

2
Ludhiana

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

3
Sports

IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history

4
Jalandhar

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

5
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

6
Patiala

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

7
Himachal

Special train introduced on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

8
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

9
Himachal

The other Sanawar school in a shambles, cracks pose threat

10
Punjab

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

INDIA bloc meet begins in Delhi, top Opposition leaders discuss way forward

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...

Mockery of democracy: Government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history

In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...

Speaker Om Birla warns those showing placards in Lok Sabha

6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha

The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Bird-hit incidents on rise at Chandigarh airport, number spikes from two in 2018 to 25 in 2023

Bird-hit incidents on rise at Chandigarh airport, number spikes from two in 2018 to 25 in 2023

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Parliament passes bill related to unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Parliament passes bill related to unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Delhi horror: 9-year-old girl abducted, raped, killed; body dumped into canal

Delhi University warns against fake circular for cancellation of undergraduate exams slated for December 20-21

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Alliance Air reduces weekly flights between Kullu, Delhi

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity