 India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support : The Tribune India

  India
  • India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

Hindi film industry and actors have played a major role in making Maldives what it is today

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

The tourism sector is critical for the Maldivian economy, contributing one-third of the GDP. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 10

From “free and paid holidays” to using its locations for shooting, the Indian film industry (primarily Hindi or Bollywood as it is popularly known) and its actors have played a major role in making Maldives what it is today—a major tourism destination adding to its economy.

According to reports, even now several actors are holidaying in the country which is on the verge of becoming a strict no-no for Indian tourists headed abroad for holidays. “It is a known fact that most of the actors who post pictures from any holiday resort/spot on social media do so for promotion purposes. They may not make the disclosure, which ideally they should, but these posts are mostly part of either free or paid holidays for promotional purposes,” says an insider.        

In fact, responding to derogatory remarks by some of the junior ministers in the Maldivian government, former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb said, “When I was the minister, I welcomed a lot of Bollywood actors. They engaged with us and helped us in building the Maldives where it is now.”

“It is very sad that we have come to a situation where they have to comment against us. After Covid, it has been the Indian tourists who have really recovered the Maldives tourism industry,” he was quoted as saying.

Maldives and Indian celebrities, social media influencers

After hashtags advocating “boycotting” Maldives started trending on social media, actor-comedian Vir Das wrote an interesting post about the popular vacation hub frequented by Indian celebrities and social media influencers.

“Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them,” he posted.

Even while Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday sought more tourists from China, describing it as one of the country's closest allies, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) came out in strong condemnation of “derogatory comments” by his deputy ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and its people.

Calling India one of “closest neighbours and allies” and the “first responder to various crises”, MATI said the country has always been a consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives.

“A contributor that has greatly assisted our recovery efforts during Covid-19, right after we re-opened our borders. Since then, India has continued to remain as one of the top markets for the Maldives.

“It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship,” MATI wrote.

Why is tourism industry worried

The tourism sector is critical for the Maldivian economy, contributing one-third of the GDP, according to reports.

Tourism also contributes to 70% of employment in the Maldives.

In fact, majority of tourism associations in the Maldives have condemned the comments against PM Modi following his posts promoting Lakshadweep, very much a part of India.

After Indian celebrities began promoting Indian leisure destinations, there are logical worries in the industry over the possibility of losing some of the two lakh Indian tourists. 

Several Indians claimed to have cancelled their bookings while celebrities asked fans to promote domestic tourism and visit Indian islands like Lakshadweep for vacation.

Apart from the fact that India is a “consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry” of the Maldives, experts say that if Indian celebrities stop promoting the island country it could not just impact the number of tourists arriving from India but perhaps other countries where their promotional posts help influencing trends.

With the opposition pressing for a no-confidence vote against Muizzu and several prominent persons pointing to the Indian support for the Maldives, the side-effects of the row are also visible in the Maldives, as per reports.

“India has been our 911 call, whenever we need it, we give a call and you all come to our rescue. When you see such disparaging remarks about friends like this, it is sad for everyone concerned,” said former Maldives defence minister Mariya Ahmed Didi.

China interference

Muizzu is the first head of state to visit China this year.

Sources say though the Maldivian government had conveyed to the Indian High Commission in Male about his wish to travel to India next month, the fact is the newly appointed Maldives President opted for Turkey as his first overseas destination.

Official sources say there are also signs of “Chinese interference in Lakshadweep” in the form of support to anti-BJP/anti-Centre groups.

The Lakshadweep administration has been drawing flak from locals and environmentalists for some recent reforms and proposals. 

They include the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation that allows construction activities in ecologically rich and sensitive areas.

There has also been outrage over ‘development’ plans, including tenders for the construction of over 370 beach and water villas in three islands in the UT, according to reports. 

 

