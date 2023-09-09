India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

India and several other countries on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

Other leaders at the launch included US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the G20 Summit.

Other founding members include Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius, South Africa, the UAE and the US. Canada and Singapore have enrolled as observer countries.

“The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance,” said the PM.

“Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent,” he said.

“Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security,” he suggested.

“Along with India, all the countries of the Global South are pleased that developed countries have taken a positive initiative this year, in 2023. Developed countries have expressed their willingness to fulfil their commitment of $ 100 billion for climate finance for the first time,” noted the PM.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires global action, and while in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, President Biden has continued to build innovative partnerships as part of a global effort to combat climate change,” said Biden according to a White House readout.

The Global Biofuels Alliance is the second India-propelled initiative in green energy after the International Solar Alliance. Biofuel is a renewable source of energy which is derived from biomass.

#G20 #Narendra Modi