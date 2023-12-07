India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 7

The government has sought assistance from the US regarding violation of Indian laws by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the MEA said here on Thursday.

The government has also flagged to the US and Canada concerns about threats by Pannun to attack Parliament as well as dissuade people abroad from boarding Air India flights.

“Pannun is wanted by our agencies for violation of a law. There is a process by which we seek assistance. Requests have gone through detailing the crimes he is responsible for in India and hence what kind of assistance we would require from foreign countries,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked if India has demanded that the US arrest and prosecute Pannun.

Pannun has been booked in two dozen cases in Punjab for sedition, rioting and terror. However, the Interpol has twice rejected India’s request for issuing a red corner notice against Pannun.

On Pannun’s latest threat to attack Parliament, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we do take threats seriously depending on the context. In the specific case about Parliament…. we are caught in a bind here. I don’t want to amplify or give too much credence to such extremists who make threats and get lots of coverage. We have taken up the matter with US and Canadian authorities’’ he observed.

Bagchi said FBI Director Christopher Wray’s India visit next week was prearranged. It comes against the backdrop of the US alleging Indian government’s link in a foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York.

US media has reported that CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines had visited India in August and October, respectively, to demand a probe and hold those responsible for the “lethal plotting’’ to account.

Wray will visit soon after US Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer’s New Delhi trip where he brought up the Pannun issue, according to a US readout. Finer had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy NSA Vikran Misri.

