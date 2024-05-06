 India sizzles: IMD predicts surge in maximum temperatures by 2°C in several parts of Northwest, Central India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India sizzles: IMD predicts surge in maximum temperatures by 2°C in several parts of Northwest, Central India
Explainer

India sizzles: IMD predicts surge in maximum temperatures by 2°C in several parts of Northwest, Central India

Some relief expected with a fresh WD and isolated light to moderate rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan between May 9 and 12

India sizzles: IMD predicts surge in maximum temperatures by 2°C in several parts of Northwest, Central India

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 6

The IMD on Monday predicted a surge in maximum temperature by 2°C in several parts of Northwest and Central India in the coming couple of days. However, some relief can be expected around May 9 with the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance in the region.

“A rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C is very likely over most parts of plains of Northwest India (except east Uttar Pradesh where temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C),” the weather office said in its outlook for the next five days.

Meanwhile, strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 3-4 days, it added.

A fresh WD is likely to affect Northwest India around May 9, under the influence of which scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between May 9 to 12.

“Isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity over West Uttar Pradesh during May 9 and 12,” it added.

Missing rains and heat

Last week the IMD predicted that the number of heat wave days in May 2024 will be above normal.

Unprecedented rise in temperatures has been attributed to absence of pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers during April due to which countrywide cumulative rainfall was deficit by almost 20%. 

Rainfall during April 2024 over South Peninsular India (12.6 mm) was fifth lowest since 1901 and second lowest since 2001. This was followed by Northeast India which was deficit by 39%.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures hovered in the range of 44-45°C in pockets over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Vidarbha, North interior Karnataka, North Madhya Pradesh; in the range of 42-44°C in some parts of Marathwada, Southeast Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

They were above normal 4-7°C in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and 2-5°C over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and in isolated pockets over Kerala and Mahe, Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, as per the IMD.

Above normal rainfall in upcoming monsoon season

The wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds along Eastern and Southern Peninsula till May 10 has increased the possibility of good rains during the upcoming Southwest Monsoon season. Heat wave conditions will also abate over East India from Monday and South Peninsular India from Tuesday onwards.

Backed by WMO and Pune-based Regional Climate Centre, the South Asia Climate Outlook Forum recently predicted “above normal” rains for most of the South Asian countries in the upcoming monsoon season.

However, a few areas in northern, eastern and north-eastern parts of the region are predicted to receive below normal rainfall.

The normal date of arrival of monsoon over the Indian mainland in Kerala is June 1.

Accounting for 75-90 per cent of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (except Sri Lanka and south-eastern India) the monsoon is a key factor in overall socio-economy well-being of the nation.

El Niño

Currently moderate El Niño conditions are prevailing over the tropical Pacific Ocean, which are expected to weaken to neutral conditions during the early part of the monsoon season and then to transition to La Niña conditions during the second half of the monsoon season.

However, there is uncertainty in its strength and the time of its onset, as per the WMO which will issue its next El Niño/La Niña update and global annual to decadal update by the beginning of June.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

2
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

4
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

8
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources say the cash is being counted to ascertain the ex...

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summons h...

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Temperatures are rising and voting percentages dropping; Iss...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

CISCE Classes 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal