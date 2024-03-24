‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today summoned Germany’s Deputy Chief of Mission here and informed him of the Centre’s strong protest on remarks of the German Foreign Office spokesperson on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

What German spokesperson said When questioned about the arrest of Kejriwal, a spokesperson of the German Foreign Office on Friday said the country had taken note of the arrest and the Delhi CM was entitled to fair trial.

“We see such remarks as interference in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” the MEA said in a statement. “India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” added the MEA.

Earlier, commenting on the arrest, Germany’s Foreign Office spokesperson had said, “We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case.”

“Like anyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial. This includes that he can make use of all available legal avenues without restriction. The presumption of innocence is the central element of the rule of law and must apply to him.’’

The German Foreign Office spokesperson had been asked to comment on the arrest of Kejriwal just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The spokesperson was also asked to give Berlin’s assessment on the Opposition’s allegation that the arrest was a politically motivated move.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday on corruption charges. The central agency has termed the AAP chief the kingpin of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi Government.

It claimed that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons.A special court on Friday sent Kejriwal to six days in ED custody, till March 28.

