Just ahead of special Parliament session, RSS-BJP meet in Pune

Meeting to be attended by top RSS brass led by chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an event. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

The annual coordination meeting of RSS and sister organizations, including BJP, the political wing, has been scheduled in Pune from September 14 to 16.

The meeting will be attended by top RSS brass led by chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other functionaries, and heads of about 36 RSS-inspired organisations.

“The participants will discuss in detail their experiences and activities in various aspects of social life. Apart from the current national scenario, there will be extensive discussions and exchange of views on important issues related to social harmony, environment, family values, service work, economy and national security. Discussions will also be held on various activities that will aid social transformation,” RSS communications chief Sunil Ambekar said on Monday.

Major participating organisations will be BJP, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sanskar Bharati, Seva Bharati, Sanskrit Bharati and Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad.

The exercise just ahead of special Parliament session is meant to take stock of works of various organisations in the field and plan for the future.

Last year, this annual exercise was held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

 

