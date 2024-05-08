Kharge voices concern over anomalies in turnout figures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced concerns over alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout data for the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections. In a letter addressed to the leaders of INDIA bloc, Kharge highlighted the delayed release of final voting percentages and the absence of the registered voters’ list from the third phase onwards, questioning the impartiality of the electoral process.

The letter, dated May 6, 2024, underscores the pivotal role of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in safeguarding democracy and upholding the Constitution. Kharge said the unprecedented delay in releasing the final voting percentages for the first and second phases, cast doubt on the quality of data provided by the ECI. He emphasised that such delays raise serious questions on the credibility of the electoral process and the functioning of the ECI.

Kharge posed several probing questions to the Election Commission, seeking clarification on the reasons behind the delayed release of voter turnout data and the significant discrepancies observed in the final figures. He highlighted the substantial increase in voting percentages from the time of polling conclusion to the delayed release of data, calling for transparency and accountability from the ECI.

Kharge also raised concerns about the absence of crucial figures, such as votes polled in each parliamentary and assembly constituency, in the voter turnout data released by the EC. He stressed the importance of releasing comprehensive data, including station-wise voter turnout and details of complaints filed by political parties, to address doubts raised in the public domain.

The letter also questioned the non-disclosure of the final registered voters list for the subsequent phases of the elections, highlighting a glaring mismanagement in the conduct of the electoral process. Kharge urged all INDIA parties to unite against such discrepancies and ensure the independence and accountability of the ECI.

