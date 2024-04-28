Lacklustre voter turnout in UP Phase-2 baffles candidates, analysts

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, April 27

Despite neck-and-neck fight in several constituencies, the second phase of elections in UP witnessed a disappointing voter turnout, raising concerns among candidates and political analysts alike.

While the EC is still updating the figures, the latest numbers from the state’s eight constituencies put the turnout at 55.19 per cent. In 2019, the figure stood at 62.76 per cent.

The Phase-I recorded an average 61.11 per cent voting in eight constituencies of UP.

Of the eight seats that saw polling on Friday, seven were won by the BJP and one by the BSP in 2019. Around 49 per cent turnout was recorded in Mathura, the constituency represented by Bollywood actress Hema Malini who is now seeking a third term.

Most of the reports and experts reasoned that voters, especially the youth, are not enthusiastic about the elections this time. A few complaints regarding EVM malfunctioning, minor delays in polling at certain locations and isolated confrontations with the police also affected the voting percentage.

Moreover, there were reports of poll boycott in several villages in Mathura. Residents of Shiadgarhi, Nand Nagaria, Peeri,Muvarikpur, Sindhauni, Basau, and Bedna villages boycotted polling for around five hours. They voted only after getting assurances about their problems being addressed.

In Ghaziabad, where the BJP has replaced two-time MP General VK Singh (Retd) with Atul Garg, saw low polling. Though the pace of voting increased gradually, the turnout did not reach even 50 per cent by the evening.

In the Baghpat constituency, where BJP’s alliance partner RLD is trying to retain its lost territory, around 56.16 per cent of the electorate voted. In the last elections, the figure stood at 64.68 per cent. In the constituency, there is a triangular contest among Rajkumar Sangwan (RLD), Amarpal Sharma (Congress) and Praveen Bainsla (BSP).

