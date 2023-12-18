Like ‘old club’, UNSC doesn’t want to admit new members: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Taking a sharp dig at the United Nations Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is like an “old club” where member nations are unwilling to admit new members as they perceive it as losing the grip.

In his address at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Jaishankar said that the members of the “club” do not want their practices to be questioned. Calling it a failure, he pointed out that with no reforms, the UN is getting less and less effective.

On the issue of allegations made by the US and Canada regarding pro-Khalistani elements, the External Affairs Minister emphasised that the two issues are not the same, adding that India is open to looking into the matter.

Jaishankar asserted that India is a responsible country and is willing to look into the matter if any country has a concern and shares inputs, referring to the Canada allegations about the alleged link of “agents of the Indian Government” in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“So we very sincerely have told the Canadians saying that look it’s up to you, I mean your choice whether you would like us to pursue it, further look into it or not,” he added.

Pointing to the US indictment of Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City, he further highlighted that when the Americans brought up the issue, they told us some specific things and India is looking into it.

On China, he said “We would certainly like our relationship with China to be better than what it is today. But if things have taken a turn for the more difficult in the past three years, it’s not because of us. It is because they have chosen not to observe the agreements on the border.”

