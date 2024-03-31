BJP's Meerut rally LIVE: Fighting against corruption, that is why corrupt are behind bars today, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the ruling BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut.

The PM’s choice of western Uttar Pradesh to launch the canvassing in the state is significant as the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha performance in this key belt was not as per the party’s expectations.

While saffron forces had swept all of nearly 16 Lok Sabha seats in western UP in 2014, in 2019, this tally dropped to nine with the BSP and the SP making inroads and a formidable BSP-SP-RLD combine denting the BJP here by slicing away Muslim votes and part of the SC, Jat and OBC votes.

In the 2019 LS poll, the BJP had won 62 of UP’s 80 seats, the BSP 10 and the SP five. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in UP.

16:50 31 Mar I am fighting against corruption, that is why the corrupt are behind bars today, says Modi 16:45 31 Mar Some people are rattled because I am taking action against corruption: PM Modi 16:37 31 Mar You have only seen trailer of development till now. We have to take the country much forward: Modi 16:34 31 Mar When India will become third largest economy, poverty will be eradicated, middle class will provide strength to country, says Modi 16:34 31 Mar 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi 16:20 31 Mar Meerut is land of revolution and revolutionaries, gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to nation: PM Modi 16:18 31 Mar This election aimed at making a developed Bharat: PM Modi In his address, PM Modi says this election is not electing MPs or forming a government, but is aimed at making a developed Bharat. 16:17 31 Mar Yogi Adityanath says UP has witnessed unprecedented development in past 10 years under Modi 16:15 31 Mar RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary hails PM Modi Jayant Chaudhary says the Union Government’s decision of direct benefit transfer was an idea of Chaudhary Charan Singh, as the late farmer leader wanted to provide direct benefit to the last man in the queue. 16:13 31 Mar BJP leaders welcome PM Modi at Meerut PM Modi reaches venue of rally at Meerut. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders felicitated the PM.

