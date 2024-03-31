BJP's Meerut rally LIVE: Fighting against corruption, that is why corrupt are behind bars today, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the ruling BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut.
The PM’s choice of western Uttar Pradesh to launch the canvassing in the state is significant as the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha performance in this key belt was not as per the party’s expectations.
While saffron forces had swept all of nearly 16 Lok Sabha seats in western UP in 2014, in 2019, this tally dropped to nine with the BSP and the SP making inroads and a formidable BSP-SP-RLD combine denting the BJP here by slicing away Muslim votes and part of the SC, Jat and OBC votes.
In the 2019 LS poll, the BJP had won 62 of UP’s 80 seats, the BSP 10 and the SP five. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in UP.
In his address, PM Modi says this election is not electing MPs or forming a government, but is aimed at making a developed Bharat.
Jayant Chaudhary says the Union Government’s decision of direct benefit transfer was an idea of Chaudhary Charan Singh, as the late farmer leader wanted to provide direct benefit to the last man in the queue.
PM Modi reaches venue of rally at Meerut. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders felicitated the PM.
