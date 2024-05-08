When a Bengaluru cardiologist subtly sobered a woman who called non-smokers 'losers' in viral post

Chandigarh, May 8
A post on X showing a picture of a user smoking while holding a cup of tea has gone viral.
The caption to the picture written was "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) what you doing?"
The post went insanely viral garnering over a million views in a short time. Nextr what caught everyone’s attention was a reply from Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy.
The Head of Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital very subtly schooled the woman.
“The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker. #HeartAttack #MedTwitter Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy,” the doctor wrote.
The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker. #HeartAttack #MedTwitter— Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 6, 2024
Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy. https://t.co/TsJI8qFrWG
Support started pouring in for the doctor’s post.
One commented: "I came out of my smoking habits after several years of struggle. I can feel the positive things in my health after that decision. People who smoke! you have nothing to be proud of.", another wrote: "Became a loser after 36 yrs of smoking. Quit overnight".
