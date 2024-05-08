When a Bengaluru cardiologist subtly sobered a woman who called non-smokers 'losers' in viral post

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

A post on X showing a picture of a user smoking while holding a cup of tea has gone viral.

The caption to the picture written was "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) what you doing?"

The post went insanely viral garnering over a million views in a short time. Nextr what caught everyone’s attention was a reply from Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy.

The Head of Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital very subtly schooled the woman.

“The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker. #HeartAttack #MedTwitter Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy,” the doctor wrote.

Support started pouring in for the doctor’s post.

One commented: "I came out of my smoking habits after several years of struggle. I can feel the positive things in my health after that decision. People who smoke! you have nothing to be proud of.", another wrote: "Became a loser after 36 yrs of smoking. Quit overnight".

