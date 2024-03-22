Need to defeat BJP to save democracy: SP

New Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that there is a need to defeat the BJP to save the democracy and the Constitution. “If the BJP loses, democracy will be saved, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution will be saved, jobs will be available and the farmers will get MSP,” said he said. tns

25 CAPF companies deployed in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has deployed 25 companies of the CAPF in the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state as part of its preparations for the polls. PTI

Political innings: Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan campaigns at Berhampore, West Bengal. PTI

