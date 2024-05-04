 Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge to global security: India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge to global security: India

Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge to global security: India

Indian delegation, headed by CBI Director Praveen Sood, attends 19th Interpol Conference of Heads of National Central Bureaux at France’s Lyon

Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge to global security: India

A view shows the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) headquarters in Lyon, France, on September 30, 2023. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

Underlining that there can be no distinction between “good terrorism and bad terrorism”, India has said online radicalisation continues to pose a significant challenge to global security.

Heading the Indian delegation at the recently-concluded 19th Interpol Conference of Heads of National Central Bureaux at France’s Lyon, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood highlighted the challenges posed by the nexus between organised crime, terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sood said online radicalisation poses a significant challenge to global security.

He unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorism and conveyed that there can be no distinction between “good terrorism, bad terrorism”.

The event was attended by the national central bureaux of 136 countries, represented by senior police officials, according to a statement issued by the CBI.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) in each country is the nodal organisation responsible for coordination with Interpol. In India, the CBI is the designated NCB.

The aim of the event was to strengthen the operational cooperation among the NCBs of Interpol to combat transnational crimes.

“During the event, the Indian delegation held discussions with law-enforcement agencies from multiple countries for enhanced coordination on Interpol channels for a concerted action to combat organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber-enabled financial crimes and to prevent these crimes on a real-time basis,” the statement said.

The three-member Indian delegation, during its discussions with a number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, emphasised the need for swift sharing of information through Interpol, expediting mutual legal-assistance referrals and extradition requests.

“Addressing the regional roundtable of the Asia Pacific region, India reiterated to contribute in regional capacity building and sharing India’s policing best practices,” the agency said.

Sood highlighted India’s efforts in tackling crimes and detailed the role of institutions set by the government.

“India supported the adoption of key conclusions of the 19th INTERPOL Heads of NCB Conference, calling for supporting global efforts in the prevention and disruption of terrorism and organised crime in all its forms to create a safer world,” the statement said.

India also supported key conclusions, such as strengthening the network of the NCBs to combat the threat of transnational organised crime, enhance global collaborative efforts in the fight against cyber-enabled financial fraud, promote the use of the Interpol network and global police databases, in the fight against child sexual exploitation and to improve data protection measures within Interpol, it said.

“It may be recalled that in 2023, as many as 29 wanted criminals and fugitives were returned to India through close cooperation via INTERPOL channels and 100 Red Notices were published by INTERPOL on the request of Indian law-enforcement agencies,” the statement said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #France


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

2
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

3
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

4
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

5
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

6
Punjab

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

7
Entertainment

Did ‘Sodhi’ from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' plan his own disappearance?

8
World

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

9
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

10
India

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canadian Police peleases photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar?

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...

ED files money laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

The alleged generation of illicit funds for organising rave ...

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Incident occurred at university's Law Gate in wee hours of S...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

SC stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Using oxytocin in dairies is animal cruelty: High Court

BJP completes its set of 7 candidates as Khandelwal, Bidhuri file papers

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib