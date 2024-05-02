PIL seeks directions to study possible Covishield side-effects

New Delhi, May 1

A Delhi-based lawyer on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to study the possible side-effects of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, one of two vaccines which was administered to millions of Indians during Covid-19 pandemic.

“The issue has to be looked upon by the Union government on priority so that in future no risk may occur regarding the health and life of Indian citizens,” advocate Vishal Tiwari said in his PIL filed after AstraZeneca admitted before a court in the UK that Covishield can potentially cause a rare side-effect associated with blood clotting.

Tiwari submitted that AstraZeneca has accepted a link between the vaccine and Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a medical condition characterised by abnormally low levels of platelets and the formation of blood clots. He urged the top court to set up a medical expert panel under the supervision of a retired apex court judge. The panel should have medical experts from All India Institute of Medical Science to examine the side-effects of Covishield and its risk factors. — TNS

Judges don’t have holidays even on weekends: SC

Often criticised for long vacations, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said those who say that the top court and high courts take long vacations don’t understand that judges don’t have holidays even on Saturdays and Sundays.

#Supreme Court