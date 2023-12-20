PM flags AI, deepfake threats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern regarding the growing threat posed by AI technologies and deepfake. “We need to be cautious about the use of the technology. It could be very useful if it is used in a regulatory manner. However, it could really be dangerous if used in a wrong way; for instance, deep fake videos. Therefore, we need to be cautious before we trust a video or a photo. India is also pushing for a global framework for Artificial Intelligence,” the PM said during his interaction with the finalists of Smart India Hackathon 2023.

