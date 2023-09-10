PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau

PTI

New Delhi, September 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and discussed issues of mutual interests.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and African Union President Azali Assoumani.

After his meeting with Scholz, Modi said he thanked the German leader for enriching the G20 Summit with his views.

“Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Scholz said that at the summit the leaders have successfully engaged in a new interaction between the North and the South.

“We will continue to pursue ambitious objectives in tackling climate change and state that the G20 have taken a clear stand against the violent principles of Russia's policy,” the German Chancellor posted on X.

On his meeting with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said they discussed a series of topics.

“A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress,” Modi said in a post on X. Both countries share close ties and strategic partnership.

On his meeting with Assoumani, Modi said it was a very fruitful discussion.

“Congratulated him once again on African Union joining the G20 family. Comoros is vital to India's SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more,” Modi said.

Assoumani is the President of Comoros and chairs the African Union.

Prime Minister Modi said he discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors in his meeting with Trudeau.

On his meeting with South Korean leader Yeol, Modi said the deliberations were extensive.

“Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea,” Modi said on X.

In another post, PM Modi said he and President Erdogan talked about ways to further cement trade and infrastructure linkages between India and Turkiye.

On Friday, he held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

On Saturday, he held a series of meetings, including with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

