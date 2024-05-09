Sailor who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, May 8
Over half a century after a Navy sailor was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra for gallantry for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, he has sought special pension along with consequential benefits with effect from the date of his discharge from service in 1972.
In a petition filed before the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), 80-year-old Chiman Singh, then a Leading Seaman, has sought quashing of the order issued by the authorities to deny him special pension. He has averred that the denial was contrary to the law settled by the Supreme Court, which has been implemented by the authorities in the case of other similarly placed soldiers.
He had enrolled in the Navy in June 1961 and trained as a clearance diver, a super specialist cadre in the diving branch. He served till December 1972 till the expiry of the term of engagement and was discharged as a non-pensioner.
The petition states that from April 1971 to December 1971, Chiman was a part of the training squad specially deputed to train Mukti Bahini naval commandoes and a few deserters from Pakistan’s newly acquired French submarine at Plassey, Agartala, Tura and some other secret location for underwater operations deep inside East Pakistan.
