Sam Pitroda’s latest remarks lend fresh fodder to BJP

New Delhi, May 8

Days after his “inheritance tax” advocacy put the Congress on the defensive in the hotly contested ongoing 2024 General Election, Sam Pitroda on Wednesday made fresh controversial remarks saying people in the east of India look like Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, those in the north look like Whites and those in the South look like Africans.

Top BJP leaders gunned for Pitroda, who heads the Indian Overseas Congress and draws his strength from proximity to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his family, including his son Rahul Gandhi.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took on Pitroda saying: “Sam Bhai, I am from the north east and I look like an Indian. We are a very diverse country—we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke barley mein thoda toh samajh lo,” Sarma posted on X, tagging Pitroda’s video.

The video, going viral, features the Congress leader as saying the following: “Our founding fathers fought against the British Raj not to create a Hindu nation but to create a secular nation. Pakistan decided to create a nation based on religion and look at what happened to them. We are a shining example of democracy in the world. We have survived 70 years, 75 years, we can live together leaving aside fights here and there. We could hold together a country as diverse as India where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the west look like Arabs, people on the north look like Whites and people in the south look like Africans. But that does not matter. We are all brothers and sisters. We all respect different languages, different religions, different looks, different customs, food. As a Gujarati I love idli dosa. That is my food. That is no longer south Indian food. That is the India I believe in where everyone has a place, everyone compromises a little bit. I am still at home in Tamil Nadu even if I cannot speak the local language. That idea of India rooted in democracy, freedom, liberty, fraternity is being challenged by the narrative of Ram temple, Ram Navami. The PM is going to temples all the time, not talking as a national leader but as a leader of the BJP,” Pitroda said.

Senior BJP leaders and pro-BJP X handles attacked Pitroda for his “racist take on Indians”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been flagging Pitroda’s defence of US’ inheritance tax on wealth left behind by the deceased across poll rallies in India, fanning the narrative that the Congress, if elected, would “grab half the assets deceased people have earned.”

