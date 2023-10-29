 Sharmila Tagore conferred with Imtiaz-e-Jamia at JMI’s 103rd foundation day : The Tribune India

  • India
Actor receives award for her contribution to Hindi Cinema

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar confers upon veteran actor Sharmila Tagore the Jamia Millia Islamia University's highest award ‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’ during the 103rd foundation day function of the university in Delhi, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Actor Sharmila Tagore was conferred with Imtiaz-e-Jamia, the highest honorary award of Jamia Millia Islamia, on Sunday.

Tagore was conferred with the award by Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on the university’s 103rd foundation day. She received the award for her contribution to the Hindi Cinema.

A slideshow on the journey of Tagore in the industry was screened before conferring of the award.

Addressing on the occasion, VC Akhtar praised the achievements of the chief guests—Tagore and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Director Shiv Kumar Sarin—and said the university would like to associate with them for its development.

“It is a great moment for us that the university has completed 103 years of its existence and the presence of such esteemed guests has made this day more special and memorable. They have been inspiring people with their achievements and good works and I hope that their association with JMI will greatly benefit the university.

“The university would like to associate with them in different ways and would like to use their experience and advice for its betterment,” Akhtar said.

In her acceptance speech, Tagore said she has a “family connect” with Jamia.

“From the moment I entered the university, it was an emotional roller coaster for me...My work reflects 60 years of being in the public eye, and it’s heartwarming to see the kindness people have shown to me. I am grateful to be honoured by the first female Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University,” she said.

“There has been a family connection with JMI as my husband’s family donated land to the varsity and a wonderful sports complex is built there and according to all the cricketers, it is one of the best cricket grounds,” she added.

Tagore further said she is associated with AJK–Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) in advisory capacity and would like to contribute in the same field to support the university.

ILBS Director S K Sarin offered his support for the university’s upcoming medical college.

“JMI is a historical institution and it has a very significant place in the country. I hope that people here should be healthy and establishment of a medical college is the need of hour. I am ready to provide all the necessary guidance and help in that direction,” he said.

The event began with the unfurling of Jamia’s flag and inauguration of its centenary gate by the VC and the chief guests.

Imtiaz-e-Jamia, the highest award of Jamia Millia Islamia, is given to recognise the contribution of Indians towards the betterment of society.

A five-day celebration of Jamia’s 103rd foundation day started on October 27 and will culminate on October 31 with a flag-lowering ceremony at the forecourt of Dr MA Ansari Auditorium.

During the event, several students and professors were felicitated for their achievements.

