 Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief

Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency

Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief

Preparations in final phase for the launch of PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission. PTI



PTI

Chennai, August 31

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said the space agency was getting ready for the September 2 launch of the country’s ambitious solar mission, Aditya-L1 and that the countdown for its launch will start tomorrow.

The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

“We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. So tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow launch,” Somanath told reporters here.

“After launch we will see further,” he added.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions.

On the ongoing Chandrayaan 3 mission, where the rover Pragyan is currently moving around on the lunar surface, the ISRO chief said, “everything is working fine” and all data was coming through very well.

“Everything is working very healthy and we are hopeful that by the end of 14 (earth) days our mission will be successfully completed.”

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

3
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

6
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

7
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

8
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

9
Himachal

To ease congestion, work on new Baddi road begins

10
Punjab

PAU assistant controller suspended over corruption

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Dissolution of panchayats: Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

In addition to vibrations recorded during Pragyan rover’s na...

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials