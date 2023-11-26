 Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids : The Tribune India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to review public health and hospital preparedness measures

A man carries a child as they leave a children's hospital in Beijing, China, on November 24, 2023. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 26

In view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in the recent weeks, the Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution.

In a letter to states and UTs, the Union Health Secretary has asked for urgent public health preparedness and surveillance of any surge in respiratory and Covid-19 cases.

“This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The government is closely monitoring the situation, and there is no need for any alarm,” a Health Ministry statement said on Sunday.

In a letter by Union Health Secretary, States and UTs have been advised to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures — availability of HR, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment,

testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities, at a senior level.

All states and union territories have been advised to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’, shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

They have also been asked to ensure that the trends of ILI/SARI should be closely monitored by the district and state surveillance units of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), particularly of

children and adolescents.

“The data of ILI/SARI is required to be uploaded on IDSP-IHIP portal particularly from the public health institutions including medical college hospitals. States also asked to send nasal and throat swab samples of patients with SARI, particularly of children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL’s) located in the states for testing for respiratory pathogens,” the ministry said.

The cumulative effect of implementation of these precautionary and proactive collaborative measures is expected to counter any potential situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Recently, information shared by WHO has indicated an increase in respiratory illness in northern parts of China.

This is predominantly attributed to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-As per WHO, the release of Covid-19 restrictions coinciding with the onset of winter season in addition to cyclical trend of respiratory illnesses such as Mycoplasma pneumonia have led to this surge. While WHO has sought additional information from Chinese authorities, it is assessed that there is no cause for any alarm at the moment.

