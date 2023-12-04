Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to opposition after BJP wins in 3 states

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that when there is good governance and commitment towards delivering on promises and welfare measures, then anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant.

Addressing the media outside the new Parliament building on the first day of winter session, Modi said that the results, which came out on Sunday (where the BJP won in three major states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), were encouraging.

"The results were encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of women, youth, poor and farmers of the country. Those who work for the betterment of these four communities and for ensuring the last mile delivery of benefits for them, get support. Then anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant. Some may call it pro-incumbency or good governance or transparency, but it is being felt on the ground," Modi said.

Modi also took a light hearted jibe, quipping that while winters are slow to sent in, political heat is rising quite rapidly.

Commenting on the opposition, the prime minister said, "The country has rejected negativity. This is a golden opportunity for my friends in the opposition. Rather than venting out their anger of defeat (in assembly elections), they should take lessons from this defeat and shun the idea of negativity that has been there since last nine years and approach the session with positivity. The nation will also change its point of view towards them (opposition), " adding that, "don’t vent anger over poll losses on Parliament."

