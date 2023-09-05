Voice of ISRO mission countdowns falls silent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

In the midst of the moon and sun mission successes, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) late on Saturday suffered a huge blow when it lost N Valarmathi, who gave voice to the national space agency’s many mission countdowns.

N Valarmathi

Valarmathi suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, Valarmathi was born on July 31, 1959, and graduated from Government College of Technology in Coimbatore. The scientist joined ISRO in 1984 and was part of several major missions.

She was project director of RISAT 1, India’s first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite and country’s second such satellite. ISRO archives show that she was the first recipient of the Tamil Nadu Government-instituted Abdul Kalam Award in 2015.

