Voice of ISRO mission countdowns falls silent

New Delhi, September 4
In the midst of the moon and sun mission successes, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) late on Saturday suffered a huge blow when it lost N Valarmathi, who gave voice to the national space agency’s many mission countdowns.
Valarmathi suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening.
Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, Valarmathi was born on July 31, 1959, and graduated from Government College of Technology in Coimbatore. The scientist joined ISRO in 1984 and was part of several major missions.
She was project director of RISAT 1, India’s first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite and country’s second such satellite. ISRO archives show that she was the first recipient of the Tamil Nadu Government-instituted Abdul Kalam Award in 2015.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...