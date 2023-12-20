Why BJP MP who facilitated entry of intruders into Lok Sabha not yet questioned, wonders Congress

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

The Congress slammed the government on Wednesday over the Parliament security breach issue and asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha "who facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha has not been questioned even a week after the incident.

The opposition party's attack came a day after 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141. The INDIA coalition announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The prime minister, home minister and the Lok Sabha speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it."

"But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?" he asked.

Ramesh said this is a very bizarre situation as the intruders themselves have been charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA.

"Meanwhile, 142 INDIA MPs have been suspended for making the basic, straightforward and fully legitimate demand of a statement by the Home Minister in Parliament on the December 13 incidents," he said.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Parliament security breach