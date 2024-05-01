Will win 60 seats in South India: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning nearly 60 seats across five states in South India and said when votes were counted on June 4, history would be made. Minister of State for IT and Communications Rajeev Chandrashekhar accused the Congress of running a campaign full of blatant lies and misinformation. "History will be made on June 4 when votes for the Lok Sabha poll are counted. The BJP has performed extremely strongly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and its overall tally from South India will be closer to 60 this time," he said.

#BJP #Congress