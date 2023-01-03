 After terror attacks, protests erupt in Rajouri, Jammu : The Tribune India

After terror attacks, protests erupt in Rajouri, Jammu

After terror attacks, protests erupt in Rajouri, Jammu

An injured being rushed to a hospital after an explosion in Dhangri village of Rajouri. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

People as well as several political organisations on Monday held protests against the government, blaming it for the failure to protect the minorities of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terror incidents have claimed six lives in Rajouri in the past two days.

SOP ignored

Past lessons taught us not to hand over attack sites without thoroughly sanitising them. Why wasn’t this SOP followed in Rajouri? Omar Abdullah, NC leader

Spreading hate

Muslims get killed every day but when our Hindu brethren get killed, a party exploits these incidents to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader

Inaction against ultras

Genocide is continuing due to the BJP’s policy of appeasement coupled with inaction against terrorists and sympathisers. Ankur Sharma, Chief of IKKJUTT Jammu

Members of the IkkJutt Jammu party, led by its chief Ankur Sharma, held a demonstration at Press Club, Jammu, against the killings in Dhangri village of Rajouri. Sharma said, “Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should apologise for falsely claiming that Jammu is free of terrorism and that there is normalcy in the UT. Genocide of minorities in J&K is continuing due to the BJP’s policy of appeasement coupled with government’s inaction against terrorists and their sympathisers.”

Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president of the National Conference (NC), said the security situation had been worsening in J&K but the government was busy painting a rosy picture of the UT.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah said terrorists do not discriminate between their victims, whether they are Hindus or Muslims. He said the atmosphere of hatred was responsible for the killing of innocents.

As two children died on Monday in an IED blast that was planted at one the houses of one of the victims of Sunday’s terror attack, former NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “This apparent carelessness on the part of the security forces needs to be probed and accountability fixed. Costly lessons learnt in the past taught us not to hand over the sites of encounters/attacks without thoroughly sanitising them. Why wasn’t this SOP followed in Rajouri?”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also held a protest in Rajouri and blamed the J&K administration as well as the Central Government for the security failure. Senior PDP leader Tazeem Dar said, “The government seems to be busy in highlighting its achievements that are not even visible on the ground. Killing of civilians is a question mark on the present regime.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was in Anantnag, attacked the BJP for its “bogus claims” of ending militancy in the region. “Muslims get killed here every day but when our Hindu brethren get killed, a particular party exploits these incidents to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred across the country for its benefit,” she said.

Workers of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front burnt Pakistan’s flag in Jammu city, claiming terrorists were being trained in the country to kill innocent people in J&K. Its president Ashok Gupta said Pakistan had been behind civilian killings in Rajouri and must be dealt with an iron hand.

On Sunday, terrorists killed four people and injured many in three houses of Rajouri. On Monday, a blast took place in one of the victims’ houses, killing two siblings and injuring almost nine others. Soon after the attacks, protests erupted across the district.

Protests against Pakistan were carried out by the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the Mission Statehood and others.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Apni Party and the Congress, who were separately on their way to meet the victims’ families in Dhangri village of Rajouri, claimed they were stopped by the district administration and the police. Leaders of both parties said they were stopped at Sunderbani.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone tweeted, “The perpetrators of this dastardly act will rot in hell.”

Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party called it a “cowardly and dastardly attack.”

Leaders not allowed to meet kin

  • Apni Party and Congress leaders claimed they were stopped by the administration and the police from meeting the victims’ families.
  • Leaders said they wanted to express solidarity with the victims’ families but were not allowed to proceed further from Sunderbani.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace