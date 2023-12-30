As fog engulfs region, BSF gears up to keep infiltrators at bay

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 29

With the fog engulfing the areas along the international border (IB) in Jammu division, the Border Security Force (BSF) has now shifted its focus to the winter strategy to thwart any attempt by terrorists or drones to infiltrate into this side of the border.

A BSF man keeps vigil along the border in Pargwal. PTI

Last week when a group of armed terrorists was trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Akhnoor, soldiers had fired upon them, killing one on the spot whose body was seen being dragged by other terrorists towards their territory.

Arrangements in place In the wake of the Poonch terror attack and intelligence inputs regarding infiltration bids, required arrangements have been made. —A BSF officer

As it has become difficult to keep a vigil through naked eyes during foggy days, the BSF has deployed gadgets along the border which can sense any movement. Additional troops have also been deployed along the border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. Most of the higher reaches witness snow during this time, thus closing the traditional routes of infiltration.

BSF Inspector General DK Boora had early this month stated during a press conference that the force “changes its strategy to keep vigil on the border after every few months”. Boora had said the strategy for all weather conditions had been in place. “Our strategy is reviewed after every 2-3 months and different equipment are deployed to deal with different weather conditions,” he had said.

A senior officer of the BSF said that in the wake of Poonch attack and intelligence inputs that terrorists might try to infiltrate, arrangement has been made and this includes night domination along the border.

“The BSF has also installed special mounted guns to deal with the drone threat as it has been recorded during previous years that terror groups try to send arms, ammunition and drugs through drones specifically during the foggy season,” the official said.

The BSF, along with the police, has also been sensitising the villagers residing along the border belt to keep an eye on any suspicious movement or humming sound which indicates drone presence and report it either to the BSF or the police immediately.

