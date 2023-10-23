Bad weather, repair work halt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 22

Traffic on the three major roads linking Jammu with Kashmir valley remained suspended on Sunday owing to bad weather and repair works. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the Kishtwar-Anantnag NH-243 and the Mughal Road were shut due to which commuters had to reschedule their travel.

While the NH-44 remained closed due to some repair work in Ramban, the NH-244 in Kishtwar and the Mughal Road were shut due to snowfall on higher reaches.

An official of the Kishtwar administration said, “In view of fresh heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass, traffic movement on the Kishtwar-Anantnag highway via Sinthan Pass (NH-244) has been temporarily suspended.” The Mughal Road connecting Kashmir’s Shopian with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division was also shut due to fresh snowfall in ‘Pir Ki Gali’ area. A traffic official stated that in view of the poor surface condition and sinking road, one day repair works were undertaken at Dalwas on the NH-44 due to which the traffic remained suspended between Nashri and Navyug tunnel.

