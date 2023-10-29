Basmati growers in tizzy over border firing

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 28

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers has not only put the Border Security Force (BSF) on alert but has also send basmati growers of the RS Pura area into a complete tizzy amid the harvest season.

Rice harvest in Jammu is done by migrant labourers, many of whom fled the area after Thursday firing and shelling by the Pakistan Rangers. Many of the agricultural fields are located close to the zero line on border.

Mortar shells and bullets fell in agricultural fields, scaring away people.

Rohit Choudhary, a political activist and farmer, said the cost of labour was bound to go up this season as there would be few workers. “Even farmers are wary of going to their fields. We fear the crop will get spoiled if not harvested,” he said.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Pakistan