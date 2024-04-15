BJP manifesto bunch of empty promises: Congress

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

Describing the BJP's newly released manifesto as a collection of empty promises, AICC senior leader and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, Bharat Sinh Solanki, criticised it for failing to address key issues including rising prices and unemployment.

Addressing people at Suchetgarh on the occasion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Solanki said the Constitution embodies the hopes and dreams of India's diverse population, serving as a sacred testament to the rights of all its citizens. He said Dr Ambedkar skillfully incorporated the aspirations of this diverse nation into the Constitution.

Solanki said Dr Ambedkar's efforts resulted in a foundational document that continues to satisfy and unite the entire country.

"We are witnessing efforts to undermine the core principles of the Constitution. The BJP government has been attempting to sidestep and weaken the constitutional institutions established since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and others, over the past 70 years.," Solanki said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar #Unemployment