BJP sets its eyes on Gujjar-Bakarwal tribes in Jammu and Kashmir

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The BJP has set its eyes on the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes, a major tribal community of Jammu and Kashmir to consolidate its base in the Union Territory.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, a prominent Gujjar face of the party, said on Thursday that a national level conference of Gujjar and Bakarwal community will be organised in Kashmir sometime after the election to the five Assembly elections which are underway.

Ahead of the conference, a delegation of the community, including prominent leaders will also call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nagar said the community in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir are now well-oriented to the Union government after benefits of Centre’s and local Administration’s welfare measures have started reaching them after abrogation of Article 370.

“Earlier, it was deprived of their Constitutional and statutory rights by successive ruling dispensations for seven decades during the deceptive times of special status to the erstwhile state was Jammu and Kashmir,” Nagar said

He said under the Delimitation of the UT, for which the process is on, nine assembly segments will be reserved for the tribals, aimed for their political empowerment.

Enumerating the welfare measures taken for the nomadic tribes of Gujjar and Bakarwal after abrogation of Article 370, he said the salaries of “Seasonal” teachers have been increased. These teachers are employed for six months, especially for tribal children.

As Gujjars and Bakarwals are nomadic, they migrate to upper reaches of the hills and mountains along with their cattle herds and chattels during the summers. They return for abode in the winters. Thus, to empower the tribals, the government has increased the number of mobile schools for their children.

Nagar further said that there is demand for raising Gujjar outfit in the Indian Army on the lines of Ladakh Scout in UT of Ladakh. The tribals are well versed in mountain related affairs, including skill and quick mobility.

“With hostile China at our borders, the intrinsic skill and strength of tribals in Kashmirs could be harnessed for the country’s defence. The community will take up the issues with the Centre,” Nagar said, and added it will open new avenues for their employments

The reason for BJP camp’s attempts to befriend the Gujjar-Bakarwal tribes is not far to seek.

The Centre has proclaimed its intention to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir post delimitation.

The Gujjars and Bakarwals comprise about 13-15 percent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir and reportedly can influence directly and indirectly about 12 assembly constituencies.

As a nomadic tribe they spread over a large part starting from Pir Panjal Range to Hindukush to Ladakh located in Himalayan mountain.