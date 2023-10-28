BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along International Border in Jammu

Jammu, October 28
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over the recent unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the International Border here, officials said.
The cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 pm on Thursday in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector and lasted around seven hours, leaving a BSF jawan and a woman injured.
The protest was registered at a commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, a BSF officer said.
