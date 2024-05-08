Bukhari: Will drop Srinagar candidate if NC brings 10% of jailed youths out

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

If the National Conference MPs could release only 10 per cent of jailed youth, he would withdraw his candidate from the Srinagar constituency, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said here today.

Addressing a rally at Arizal in Budgam, Bukhari said 1,400 youths of Kashmir were in jails and the NC MPs, who continue to be Members of Lok Sabha till June, had done nothing to ensure their release. He added that people should ask them what they had done in the past five years.

“Did they stop the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019? Did they resign after the abrogation? Have they got any youth out of jail? Have they brought any developmental project that could provide jobs to at least 200 people? If they have done no such thing, there’s no reason why you should vote for them again,” Bukhari said.

The Apni Party chief added: “Some 1,400 youths have been detained. If they get only 10 per cent of them released, I will ask my candidate to withdraw from the contest. And I will go home after home and seek votes for the NC.”

He said after the abrogation of Article 370, he had gone to Delhi and sought guarantees for the employment of the youths of J&K. “I got an order for job security for J&K youth. I also got an order for land security in J&K. Today, 95 per cent of land in the UT is for sale and purchase by J&K residents. Had I not got this order, today you would have sold everything,” he added.

“I had no government. Still I got 3,000 people released. You are asking what we have done. This is what we have done. I am going to be in every part of Kashmir and I will tell the truth to all,” he said.

