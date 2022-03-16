Campaign being run to discredit Kashmir Files, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 15

Praising director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and its art form, attempts were being made to discredit it by those afraid of the truth coming out in the open.

Meanwhile, amid the complete endorsement for the film by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources now say the elections to J&K may be held along with the two states — Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh — due later this year, “or maybe even earlier”.

A day after the Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in J&K put its report in the public domain and invited objections and suggestions from people, senior BJP leaders said the PM was “committed” to elections in the UT once the process is complete.

“He promised early elections in J&K in his Independence Day speech last year. It is possible that some announcement is made to coincide with August 15 celebrations this year,” they said on a day the PM praised the film in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, slamming those involved in the conspiracy to discredit it.

Taking a swipe at its critics, he said, “They are upset because the film tells the truth that was deliberately kept hidden. The entire jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for the past five-six days.”

Several BJP ruled states have exempted the film from the entertainment tax. The Prime Minister also told the party lawmakers to watch it.

J&K elections likely with 2 other states