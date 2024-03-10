Centre empowers states, UTs to act against banned groups

New Delhi, March 9

The Centre has authorised all states and Union Territories to take action against three banned Jammu and Kashmir-based groups under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The three groups are the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

In three identical notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, shall be exercised by state governments and Union Territory administrations in relation to the three unlawful associations.

On February 27, the home ministry extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

A day later, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, besides asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

Meanwhile, two rusted grenades and over half a dozen pistol rounds were found in Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said. The ammunition was found from the bushes on the banks of a stream in Chowkian village in the Darhal area and was subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, they said. Preliminary investigation suggests the grenades and the live bullets were lying in the stream for a long time, they said.

In another incident, police seized a Pakistani flag with balloons near the International border on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday morning, officials said. The flag was found by a villager in his field at the Kool Kalan village in the Arnia sector in Jammu, officials said. It is suspected that the flag tied to balloons flew in from across the border, they said. — PTI

2 grenades, pistol rounds seized

Two rusted grenades and over half a dozen pistol rounds were found from bushes on the banks of a stream in Chowkian of Darhal in Rajouri.

The ammunition was removed by a bomb disposal squad. Preliminary investigation suggested the grenades and the live bullets were lying there for a long time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir