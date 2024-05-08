Despite not contesting in Kashmir, BJP urges voters to reject NC, PDP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not contesting elections from the three seats in the Kashmir Valley, the party today asked people to reject National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party. The party, however, is not telling the voters whom they should vote for.

BJP’s J&K general secretary Vibodh Gupta today asked voters to reject what he called “deceptive narratives of power-hungry political leaders” from National Conference, Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

The BJP is not contesting from South Kashmir’s Rajouri-Anantnag seat as the party has not fielded any candidate from three parliamentary seats in Kashmir.

“The duplicity of certain political figures, who spoke in one voice in Kashmir and another in Delhi, when they were enjoying power, should be brought before the people,” said Gupta.

“It is important to discern the true intentions of these leaders and to see through their political posturing and hold them accountable for their actions. National Conference and PDP should be rejected by the voters of Rajouri-Annantnag parliamentary seat for spreading lies and hatred,” the BJP leader said in a statement.

He said that these leaders cheat people by speaking of peace and reconciliation in Delhi and while in Kashmir, they peddle divisive agendas and push youth towards separatism for their own vested interests.

Gupta called upon the electorate of Rajouri, Poonch and Anantnag to use the power of the ballot to defeat such duplicitous leaders and pave the way for a genuine person, who prioritises the welfare and development of the region above personal gains.

“People of Rajouri, Poonch and Anantnag deserve leaders who are committed to their well-being round the clock, not just during election season. For this it is imperative that you unite against NC and PDP, who exploited your trust for their own political ambitions,” he stated.

In the past, the BJP has worked with most parties from the Kashmir Valley—NC, PDP and Sajjad Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference. After the abrogation of Article 370, the Opposition parties had announced the Gupkar Alliance to oppose the BJP in the Valley. However, the NC and PDP parted ways to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.

